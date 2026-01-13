2000 people killed in crackdowns as protests enter 17th day in Iran: Report

As clashes escalate between the demonstrates and authorities as the Iranian government intensify its crackdown on raging protests, the death toll rises to 2000, including security personnel, according to an Iranian official. Authorities have acknowledged the large number of deaths from the brutal crackdown on the two weeks of protests.

The Iranian official blamed the people he called terrorists for the deaths of protesters and security personnel, Reuters reported, citing an unnamed official.

The protests, which began as small demonstrations in markets of Iran's capital city, Tehran, against the rising concerns over the cost of living and raging economic crisis, now entered their sixteenth consecutive day despite a massive security crackdown and complete internet blackout.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

US President Donald Trump announced an additional 25 per cent tariffs on Monday against any country doing business with Iran, a major oil exporter. Trump also said the US is weighing in options, including military action against the Islamic Republic over the crackdown on the protesters.



The Trump administration has escalated its rhetoric as protests in the Islamic Republic enter their third week. The US President has repeatedly warned Iranian authorities against using brutal force to suppress the demonstrations, cautioning that the United States would intervene if protesters are killed and would target Iran where it hurts.

Iranian authorities are walking a tight rope over the US reaction to protests on while Tehran expressed its willingness to negotiate with Washington, top government officials also said they also prepared in case of conflict with America.

On Monday, Iran's Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf reiterated his warning, saying that Iran's military will teach "an unforgettable lesson" to US President Donald Trump in case of a fresh attack on the country amid intensifying protests. He cautioned that "The great Iranian nation has never allowed the enemy to achieve its goals" and will not allow it in future also.