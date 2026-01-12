/Iranian military will teach 'an unforgettable lesson' to Trump if US attacks Iran: Parliament speaker

Amid rising American intervention threats as the Trump administration continues to mount pressure, Iran's Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Monday (Jan 12) reiterated his warning, saying that Iran's military will teach "an unforgettable lesson" to US President Donald Trump in case of a fresh attack on the country amid intensifying protests. He cautioned that "The great Iranian nation has never allowed the enemy to achieve its goals" and will not allow it in future also.



Addressing a pro-government rally in Tehran, Ghalibaf described Iran's response against protests as "war against terrorists," and underlined that the Islamic Republic is fighting a "four-front war", including economic war, psychological war, a war against terrorists and a "military war" against the United States and Israel.

Earlier, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf warned that Tehran would consider American military and commercial bases “legitimate targets” for retaliation if Washington intervenes militarily.

Qalibaf's remarks come amid the Trump Administration's mounting rhetoric as protests in the Islamic Republic entered their third week. The US president repeatedly cautioned Iranian authorities against using brutal force to quell the protests and warned that the US would get involved if protesters were killed and would hit the country where it hurts.

According to a US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, nearly 490 people died in brutal crackdowns on protests in Iran, of these killed 48 individuals belonged to security forces. It anticipates the death toll will go up in the coming days.



Meanwhile, the US President Donald Trump said that Iran's leadership, led by Supreme Leader Seyyed Ali Hosseini Khamenei, has reached out to him to negotiate amid threats of US military action and added that a meeting is being planned for the purpose.

Trump, however, repeated his threat, saying that the United States may take action before the meeting.



Protesters have demanded the end of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei-led regime. Anti-regime chants filled the streets of Tehran, while Iran's exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, the son of Shah of Iran, Mohammad Reza Shah, has hinted that he would return and urged protesters to continue the demonstrations.