/Bomb-like object with timer triggers panic in Rajasthan’s Alwar

Fear and panic gripped parts of Rajasthan's Alwar city on Monday morning (Jan 12) after a bomb like object fitted with a timer fell from a man's shawl during an altercation, police said. A team of Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS), accompanied Bomb disposal squad from the state's capital Jaipur deployed at the site to examine the object.



According to police, a bomb-like object, fitted with a timer, was found near a house in Vivaknand Nagar sector-4, under the jurisdiction of Aravali Vihar police station. The discovery prompted an immediate police response and sealing of the surrounding area.



After securing the area, cops shifted the suspicious object to Jaisamand dam, located around 6.5 kilometres from the city, imposing restrictions on the movement of people in the area. The entire area surrounding the dam was cordoned off as a precautionary measure.

The bomb disposal squad destroyed the object by triggering a controlled blast. The explosion sounded like a firecracker without causing any damage. The squad confirmed no explosive material was found inside the object.

The object was deliberately designed to resemble a time bomb, the police said, adding that there is no threat to the safety of citizens from the object, restoring calm in the locality.

A local resident, near whose house the object was discovered, said a suspicious youth entered his home early in the morning, leading to a scuffle. During the altercation, a bomb-like object fell from the youth’s shawl.

Bomb rumour turns out to be fake

Police confirmed that the bomb threat was false and the recovered object was more like a toy to trigger fear among the residents, while the probe is underway to identify the suspect and ascertain the motive.