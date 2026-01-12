/PM Modi, German Chancellor Merz share car ride; vow to deepen ties in strategic sectors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Monday (Jan 12) shared a car ride reflecting warm and friendly ties between the two leaders and deepening the relationship between the two countries. The German Chancellor is on a two-day visit to India to mark 75 years of diplomatic relations and 25 years of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership.

Sharing a picture of both leaders carpooling, PM Modi on X posted, "The friendship between India and Germany continues to grow through shared values, extensive cooperation and mutual understanding."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi and German Chancellor visited historic Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram in Gujarat and rode in an open vehicle along the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad and also tried their hands at flying kites.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Addressing a joint press conference after holding formal delegation-level talks, Merz described New Delhi as a "desired partner, a partner for choice" for Berlin and underlined that finalising free trade negotiations between India and the European Union is central to unlocking the full potential of India-Germany economic relations.

"To tap into the full potential of India-Germany economic relations, we need to conclude the negotiations on a free trade agreement between India and the European Union," he said.

India and Germany signed a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen cooperation in the Defence sector in areas of development, production, innovation, and enhancing global supply chains.

"We want to deepen cooperation of our defence industries, and this has strategic significance. We signed an MoU on closer cooperation between our defence industries on the development, production and promotion of innovation and the strengthening of global supply chains," Merz added.

Prime Minister Modi appreciated Chancellor Merz's decision to choose India for his first trip to Asia, saying that the visit reflects India's role in Germany's diversification strategy and symbolises a high level of trust between the two nations.



"We have decided to make this seamless economic partnership limitless. This means that, along with traditional economic sectors, there will now be deeper cooperation in strategic sectors as well. In the defence sector, we are exchanging a Joint Declaration of Intent today," Modi said, speaking at the India-Germany CEOs Forum.

Merz expressed gratitude towards the Indian leader for inviting him to Modi's home state of Gujarat. “You invited me to visit your home state of Gujarat. I express my heartfelt gratitude for this special gesture. It is a sign of very deep ties between our two countries, but it is also a testament of friendship towards me.”