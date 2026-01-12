/Bengaluru techie killed for resisting sexual favours, 18 year old arrested

In an incident that was initially believed to be a case of accidental fire in a flat in an apartment in Bengaluru, a 18-year-old has been arrested for the murder of 34-year-old software engineer, identified as Sharmila Kushalappa. The body of software professional Sharmila was found in her apartment about a week ago.

But after investigations opened in the case that was initially believed to be a fire caused by a short circuit in the house, police zeroed in on the victim's neighbour Karnal Kurai, originally a resident of Kerala.

It was the forensic examination that revealed the victim had been suffocated to death and the fire was set intentionally to get rid of any evidence.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

On the day of the incident, Kurai, who lived with his single mother next door entered the victim’s flat through a sliding window at around 9 PM. He then asked for sexual favours from the woman which was declined after which he got enraged and killed her.