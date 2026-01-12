/'Israel,Iran will be faithful partners again': Netanyahu wants fall of Khamenei regime's 'tyranny', urges protesters to continue

Amid intensifying protest in Iran against the regime Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says that Israel and Iran will become partners again after the regime in Tehran falls. Calling the people of Iran "courageous" and "heroic", Netanyahu urged them to continue anti-regime protest adding that "tyranny" will end soon. Iranians are protesting the collapse of economy and are demanding teh fall of Supreme Leader Ayatolla;h Ali Khamenei-led regime.

"We are sending strength to the heroic and courageous citizens of Iran — and once the regime falls, we will do good things together for the benefit of both peoples,” he said."We all hope that the Persian nation will soon be freed from the yoke of tyranny. And when that day arrives, Israel and Iran will once again become faithful partners in building a future of prosperity and peace," he added. Netanyahu's remark came after Iran threatened Israel and US of strikes if they support the anti-government protests.

Iran Protest: What we know

People of Iran took to streets amid collapsing economy earlier in December. The protest that was started by traders and shopkeepers as a part of falling rate of Iranian Rial intensified soon, with demands for the removal of the country’s supreme leader and an end to the existing regime. Iran's exiled Crown Prince and son of Shah, Reza Pahlavi has also hinted homecoming. US-based rights group HRANA said that over 500 people have been killed in the protest. The demonstrations are the most significant in Iran since a 2022-2023 movement sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested for allegedly violating Iran's strict dress code for women.