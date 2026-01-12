/From 'we'll start shooting' to 'they want to negotiate': What Trump said on Iran protest and will he strike Tehran

Donald Trump said Iranian leaders reached out to negotiate after US military threats, but warned action could come first. As protests spread nationwide amid economic collapse, he backed protesters and warned Tehran
In a big statement, US President Donald Trump on Sunday (Jan 11) said that had called seeking "to negotiate" after his threats of military action. However, he added that the US may take action before the meeting.
"The leaders of Iran called yesterday…a meeting is being set up…They want to negotiate…we may have to act before a meeting."
During the same conversation, Trump was asked about the death toll in Iran, and action that US is considering. He said, "We're looking at it very seriously. The military is looking at it, and we're looking at some very strong options. We'll make a determination," he said.
Trump issued his first major warning amid protest in Iran o Jan 2, and stated that if Iran "violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue". On Truth Social, he declared the US was “locked and loaded and ready to go.”
On Jan 8-9, as protest intensified, Trump said that it looked like the Iranian leaders were “in big trouble.” He warned that if Iranian military shoots the protesters, then America will shoot them too. "You better not start shooting because we'll start shooting too."
As protests spread to over 100 cities, Trump praised the protesters on Jan 9. Addressing Iranians directly, he said, “You're brave people. It's a shame what's happened to your country.”
Trump, in a post on Truth Social on Jan 10, said Iran was "looking at freedom, perhaps like never before," and added that the “USA stands ready to help.”
As speculations went rife about a possible US strike, Trump on Jan 11 clarified that getting involved “doesn't mean boots on the ground, but it means hitting them very, very hard where it hurts.” He warned that if Iran struck US bases in retaliation, the US would “hit them at levels that they’ve never been hit before.”
People of Iran took to streets amid collapsing economy earlier in December. The protest intensified with demands for the removal of the country’s supreme leader and an end to the existing regime. Iran's exiled Crown Prince and son of Shah, Reza Pahlavi has also hinted homecoming.