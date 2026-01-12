6 Indians arrested in Iran during protest against Khamenei? Here's what Tehran said

Amid intensifying protest in Iran against the regime and reports that several have been arrested including foreign nationals, Iran’s Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, issued a statement clarifying Tehran's position. He dismissed the reports of that at least 6 Indians have been arrested. Terming the report as false, he urged the public to rely only on verified sources. Taking to X, he said that the false news was circulated on some foreign X accounts. Several X users claimed that Iranian government has arrested 10 Afghan and 6 Indian nationals as a part of crackdown against the ongoing protest.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, on Saturday (Jan 10) stated that India is closely following the developments in Iran. Amid growing protest, the Indian government on Jan 5, issued a formal advisory urging Indian citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran due to the “recent developments.”

Iran Protest: What we know

People of Iran took to streets amid collapsing economy earlier in December. The protest that was started by traders and shopkeepers as a part of falling rate of Iranian Rial intensified soon, with demands for the removal of the country’s supreme leader and an end to the existing regime. Iran's exiled Crown Prince and son of Shah, Reza Pahlavi has also hinted homecoming. US-based rights group HRANA said that over 500 people have been killed in the protest. The demonstrations are the most significant in Iran since a 2022-2023 movement sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested for allegedly violating Iran's strict dress code for women.