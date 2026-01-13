/Indian student killed, two injured in road accident in Kazakhstan’s Oskemen: Embassy

The Indian Embassy in Kazakhstan on Tuesday confirmed that 11 Indian students from Semey Medical University met with a road accident in Oskemen while returning from an excursion to the Altai Mountains in East Kazakhstan. During the incident, one died, and two were injured.

The Embassy noted that one student, identified as Mili Mohan, died, while two other students, identified as Ashika Sheejamini Santhosh and Jaseena B, sustained injuries. All the injured students are currently receiving treatment at City Hospital No. 1 in Oskemen.

Sharing details in a post on social media platform X, the Embassy said, "In a tragic accident in Oskemen, a group of 11 Indian students from Semey Medical University, who were on an excursion trip to the Altai Mountains (East Kazakhstan), encountered an accident on their way back to Oskemen City." "According to the latest reports, their condition is stable," the Embassy added.

Expressing condolences over the tragic incident, it said, "The Embassy extends its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased student." The Embassy further added that it remains in regular coordination with university officials, hospital authorities and the families of the students.

The Altai Mountains are a stunning Central Asian range at the junction of Russia, China, Mongolia, and Kazakhstan. It is also known for its diverse landscapes (steppes, forests, glaciers), rich biodiversity (including snow leopards), and deep cultural history.