/WATCH | Stunning video captures Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano unleashing lava fountain

One of the most active volcanoes in the world, Hawaii’s Kilauea, began its 40th eruptive episode on Monday (Jan 12), the US Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed. The volcano, which has been regularly erupting for over a year now, unleashed a lava fountain of more than 1,500 feet (460 meters) high into the air, with thick plumes of smoke and gases rising as high as 20,000 feet (6 kilometres).
The recent eruption lasted nearly 10 hours, starting at 8:22 am and abruptly ending at 6:04 pm. Streams of lava poured from several vents within the Halemaʻumaʻu crater on Kilauea. The gas released during the eruption reacts in the atmosphere to form a visible haze known as vog—volcanic smog—which can trigger respiratory issues and other health problems.
The eruption also sends tiny strands of volcanic glass, called ‘Pele’s hair’, into the air. Named after Pele, the Hawaiian goddess of volcanoes, these hair-like filaments are extremely sharp and can irritate the skin and eyes.
While the officials say the eruption poses no immediate threat to nearby communities, the caldera has remained closed to the public for nearly two decades.
Kilauea has been regularly spewing thousands of tonnes of molten rock and gases since it erupted in December 2024. The volcano has been very active since 1983 with frequent eruptions. It is one of the six active volcanoes in the Hawaiian Islands, where the world’s largest volcano, Mauna Loa, is also located. Although much smaller than Mauna Loa, Kilauea is far more active and frequently captivates helicopter-borne tourists with its dramatic, glowing lava displays.