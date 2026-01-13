/Combs Air sold! Sean 'Diddy' is no longer a private jet owner, sells his matte black aircraft



Rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs is currently serving a 50-month sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Fort Dix in New Jersey after being convicted of prostitution-related charges. Amid all this, it has been reported that the rapper has sold his famous matter black private jet.

The news of his famous private jet being sold comes months after he was convicted on two prostitution-related charges.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs sells private jet

As the disgraced rapper remains behind bars, People has learned that Combs has distanced himself not only from the outside world but also from one of his most valuable assets.



People confirmed that the 56-year-old rapper sold his Gulfstream G550 aircraft in October, three months after he was convicted on serious charges.



Silver Air Private Jets, a private aviation company that previously managed the charter, no longer oversees the aircraft following the change in ownership in October 2025.

The aircraft was once registered under tail number N1969C, but now it has been changed.

The charter, previously owned by Combs's LoveAir LLC., has now been registered in San Marino, with a new tail number T7-OKS, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) registry records show.

As of now, it is not known how much the jet has been sold for. But looking at the market price of the same models, it could be sold somwhere between $15 million and $30 million.

The last time Combs gave fans a glimpse of the aircraft was when he shared a clip on Instagram showing himself boarding the private jet.

In the clip, Combs was walking up to the aircraft with a step, having a footrest, reading, Combs Air.

The little that we know of Combs' luxury jet, which was built in 2015, has a matte black exterior and has seats for up to 14 passengers. He has been photographed several times boarding the jet.

Earlier, it was reported that Sean's aircraft was put on rent after his arrest in September 2024. This was said to be the result of Diddy's financial woes amid legal trouble.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs 50 month long sentence

In July, Combs was sentenced to 50 months in prison after being convicted on two prostitution-related charges. District Judge Arun Subramanian gave him a 50-month sentence and a $500,000 fine.