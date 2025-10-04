/The rise and fall of Sean 'Diddy' Combs: Once worth $800 million, now behind bars

Sean “Diddy” Combs, once hailed as one of hip-hop’s most influential moguls, has fallen from grace after being sentenced to 50 months in prison for prostitution-related charges. The 55-year-old music and business icon, who once commanded a net worth of over $800 million, now faces the harsh consequences of a life marred by excess, power, and scandal.

From Harlem hustler to hip-hop legend

Born in Harlem in 1969, Combs’ rise was nothing short of meteoric. After losing his father at a young age, he channelled his ambition into music, starting as an intern at Uptown Records while studying at Howard University. In 1993, after parting ways with Uptown, he founded Bad Boy Records, launching the careers of Mary J. Blige, Faith Evans, and The Notorious B.I.G.

The success of Biggie’s 1994 album “Ready to Die” and Diddy’s own debut “No Way Out” in 1997 catapulted him into superstardom. Following Biggie’s tragic death, Diddy’s tribute “I’ll Be Missing You” topped global charts, earning him multiple Grammys. By the late 1990s, “Puff Daddy” had become synonymous with hip-hop luxury- lavish parties, designer suits, and platinum hits.

Building an empire

Through the 2000s, Combs reinvented himself as P. Diddy, then simply Diddy, expanding beyond music. He founded Sean John, a fashion line that dominated urban style; became a major stakeholder in Ciroc vodka through a lucrative deal with Diageo; and co-founded Revolt TV in 2013. Forbes once estimated his net worth at over $1 billion, making him one of the richest figures in entertainment.

He also appeared on reality television with Making The Band, launched philanthropic projects, and even performed at the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show. His brand embodied ambition- until his personal life began to overshadow it.

Scandals, lawsuits, and allegations

Combs’ career has long been intertwined with controversy. From the 1991 City College tragedy, where nine people died at an event he promoted, to the 1999 nightclub shooting with then-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, legal troubles followed him.

His relationship with singer Cassie Ventura marked a new era of public scrutiny. In 2023, Cassie filed a lawsuit accusing him of years of abuse, sex trafficking, and coercion. The case was settled the following day, but soon, more women came forward with similar allegations. By early 2024, federal agents raided his homes in Los Angeles and Miami, discovering disturbing evidence that would later form part of his trial.

In May 2024, CNN released surveillance footage showing Combs assaulting Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel hallway, a moment that irrevocably damaged his public image.

The trial and sentencing

Combs’ federal trial began in May 2025, with prosecutors alleging that he used his fame and business empire to run a criminal enterprise involving coercion, drug use, and “freak-offs”- encounters in which he paid others to have sex with his partners while he watched.

Although acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering, he was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution under the Mann Act, a century-old federal law targeting immoral transportation across state lines.

Before sentencing, Combs addressed the court for the first time, breaking down as he apologised to his victims, family, and children. “My actions were disgusting, shameful, and sick,” he said. “I got lost in excess, I got lost in my ego. I beg for mercy.”

Despite pleas from his children and legal team describing him as “a changed man,” Judge Arun Subramanian handed him a 50-month prison term, a $500,000 fine, and denied bond.

The fall of a fortune

Combs’ once-massive empire has crumbled in the wake of his conviction. His net worth in October 2025 is estimated at $400 million, down sharply from its $800 million peak.

The downfall began in 2024, when his partnership with Diageo ended amid lawsuits, followed by the sale of his majority stake in Revolt TV. His Sean John fashion line, once valued at hundreds of millions, also faltered after Macy’s ended its distribution deal. Mounting legal costs and settlements further drained his fortune.

He still owns valuable music publishing rights and luxury properties in Miami and Los Angeles, but maintaining these assets while serving time could lead to further financial erosion.