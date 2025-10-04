/Genie, Make a Wish X review: K-drama featuring Kim Woo Bin and Suzy garners positive reaction, netizens thank duo for wonderful project

South Korean drama Genie, Make a Wish, starring Bae Suzy and Kim Woo Bin in lead roles, premiered on streaming giant Netflix and is garnering positive reactions from netizens. The duo reunited for the second time for a drama after Uncontrollably Fond, which left everyone in tears after a sad ending. Now the duo is back with more chaos in a magical and mystical drama. Let's take a look at what netizens have to say about it.

Netizens' verdict of Genie, Make a Wish

Soon after the K-drama was released, many took to social media platforms to give their views about it. One user wrote, “Genie, make a wish made me laugh and cry so hard during the last few episodes, then made me smile again like an idiot at the end. Thank you so much Woo Bin and Suzy for this wonderful project.”

Another user wrote, "Genie Make a Wish is an easy, fun, stress-free, and zero-frustration fantasy romcom. The fierce, uncompromising duel or blood fight or brawl between Genie, who desperately wants someone to make a wish, and the psychopath Gayoung, who doesn't make any wishes.

"I could feel you all holding your breath for this first official photoshoot with Genie for 'Genie: Make A Wish.' The golden candlelight, the intimate embrace... every detail was crafted for this exact moment. Thank you for holding space for this moment", wrote the third user.

All about Genie, Make a Wish

Genie, Make a Wish tells the story of a flamboyant genie who returns after a millennium to grant wishes to a stoic woman. But can his magic turn her routine-bound world into one of love and fantasy?