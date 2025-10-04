/Pankaj Tripathi’s bold makeover sparks debate: real or AI? Ranveer Singh has the best reaction

Bollywood’s man of simplicity, Pankaj Tripathi, has set social media ablaze with a striking makeover that no one saw coming. The actor, best known for his understated charm and effortless performances, ditched his usual modest style for a dramatic, high-fashion ensemble that has left fans wondering- is it real, or just AI magic?

Taking to Instagram, Pankaj shared a carousel of photos captioned, “Ek nayi shuruaat. This is the beginning of something interesting. How’s the vibe? #EkNayaUpgrade”- instantly sending his followers into a frenzy.

The look that got everyone talking

In the photos, Pankaj is seen donning a deep green velvet sherwani-style jacket adorned with gold embroidery. The luxurious jacket was layered over a black embroidered shirt, striking a perfect balance between royal elegance and modern flair.

But what truly stole the show were his red dhoti-style trousers, featuring bold golden floral motifs, paired with gold loafers and a brown patterned flat cap; a surprising twist that added playful charm to the entire look.

Celebrities can’t keep calm

The unexpected fashion statement drew hilarious and heartfelt reactions from Pankaj’s industry friends. Ranveer Singh, who’s no stranger to flamboyant fashion, joked, "Arre! Yeh kya, Guruji?! Hum sudhar gaye, aur aap bigad gaye?"

Gulshan Devaiah chimed in with a playful "Oye Punky!! Punky Oye sir sir sir sir sir," while Harshdeep Kaur commented, "Ohoooo kya baat!" Filmmaker Guneet Monga dropped fire emojis, clearly approving of the actor’s daring upgrade.

Fans left guessing: real or AI?

As the pictures circulated across social media, fans were equally amused and intrigued. Many speculated whether the photos were real or AI-generated. Comments like “Is this real or AI?” and “Ranveer Singh-fication of Pankaj ji!” flooded his feed. Others couldn’t help but compliment his youthful glow, with one user writing, “Itna young kaise lag rahe ho sir, humme bhi tips do!”

What’s next for Pankaj Tripathi?

While the actor hasn’t revealed whether this bold look hints at a new project, his cryptic caption suggests that something fresh is brewing. On the work front, Pankaj was last seen in Metro…In Dino and will soon appear alongside Aditi Rao Hydari in *Parivarik ManuRanjan.