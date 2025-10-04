/Are Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna engaged? Here's what report says



Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are one of the most-talked-about rumoured couples. The renowned actors of South-Indian cinema have kept their mouths sealed when it comes to their relationship, but as per the report, they have secretly got engaged.

Rashmika and Vijay, who have been secretly dating for a while now, have reportedly exchanged rings in a private ceremony, as per M9 News. Despite all the rumours, neither Vijay nor Rashmika has shared any official statement on their engagement news yet.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda engaged: Report

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Vijay and Rashmika have reportedly been dating each other for years now. And if reports are to be believed, the couple got engaged in a low-key ceremony attended by their family and close friends.

The couple are reportedly planning to tie the knot in February 2026.

Hours after the couple's engagement started doing rounds, Vijay's team confirmed the news of the engagement to Hindustan Times. However, no details or official posts have been shared by them yet.

Soon after the news of Rashmika and Vijay's engagement broke, their millions of fans couldn’t keep calm and were quick to share good wishes for the couple.

Some fans were quick to guess that Rashmika's recent Instagram posts were from her engagement, and even congratulated them.

One user commented, "Congratulations VD & Rashmikaaaa."

Another user wrote, "Finally engagement complete 😍."

In the picture that the Animal actress shared on the occasion of Dussehra, she was wearing traditional attire. The Thama actor had shared a set of pictures, wearing a saree with a tilak on her forehead. “Happy Dussehra my loves...This year, I’m feeling extra grateful because of all the love you’ve been showering on the Thamma trailer and our song...Your messages, your excitement, your constant support you make every moment bigger and happier for me And I can’t wait to see you all super sooooon during the promotions...(sic),” she wrote in the caption.

What the world knows about Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's secret relationship?