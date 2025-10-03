/Former One Directon members Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson to reunite for Netflix docuseries? Here's what we know

One Direction fans, buckle up, as you might get to see two members, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson, together for an upcoming docuseries, which will premiere on streaming giant Netflix. Their journey will pave the way for a three-part documentary on Netflix, as per the report.

What is the upcoming docuseries all about?

According to a report by Variety, the former bandmates and buddies will be seen hitting the road for the trip, which has been described as an adventure filled with reconnection, exploration, and a lot of laughter. Reportedly, the collaboration is expected to offer fans a rare insight into the lives of the former One Direction members.

In addition, across three episodes, the duo will be seen talking about life, love, fatherhood, and even loss, referring to the tragic demise of their former bandmate Liam Payne. For the unversed, Payne passed away in October 2024 after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina.

Directed by Nicola Marsh, the docuseries will be produced by Campfire Studios, known for its work on Unknown Number. The High School Catfish, Smartless: On the Road and America's Sweethearts: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. The duo is yet to comment on the news.

All about One Direction

One Direction, often shortened to 1D, was an English–Irish pop boy band formed in London in 2010. The group consisted of Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik. Formed on the British singing competition The X Factor, the group was propelled to global success by social media.

Some of the tracks that topped the charts are What Makes You Beautiful, Best Song Ever, Magic, Perfect, Story of My Life, Drag Me Down, One Thing, Olivia, Live While We're Young, Stockholm Syndrome, History, and Walking in the Wind, among others.

Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson rose to fame in 2010 after their 'Factor UK' auditions, leading them to join the band alongside Payne, Harry Styles, and Niall Horan. In 2015, Zayn left the group, while others continued performing for another year before going on a hiatus.