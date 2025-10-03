/Yu Menglong death: Chinese actor's mother vanishes, police files leak amid alleged claims of abuse and assault

The news of the death of renowned Chinese actor Yu Menglong has taken the world by storm. From alleged claims by fans of abuse and assault on the actor to being murdered, several questions are being raised, and demands for a deep investigation are growing stronger with each passing day. Now, amid these, certain police files have leaked, and his mother has vanished, which is now doing the rounds on social media. Let's delve into knowing more details.

What is the latest update on Yu Menglong's death case?

As per a report of Vision Times, political blogger Lao Deng has reportedly revealed that a few of them have been unable to contact Yu Menglong's mother and also suggested that authorities might have placed her under strict control and moved her away from Xinjiang and Beijing.

Reportedly, AVAAZ, a global NGO platform, has collected over 130,000 signatures for the petition Justice for Yu Menglong. But the Chinese authorities have issued an order banning all discussion of the actor's death online and ordering a blackout to continue until November. A report by Vision Times also suggested, as per a commentator, Chen Pokong, that Yu has not only been erased from previously aired dramas but also scrubbed from all online platforms, saying he is being treated posthumously as an “enemy of the state”.

Reportedly, a screenshot shows a page from an online wiki, allegedly a leaked Beijing Chaoyang Public Security Sub-bureau emergency report on Yu Menglong’s “abnormal death.” The top left corner is marked “Internal Emergency, Strictly Confidential.” The first section reportedly states that authorities were investigating an alleged September 9 case of Yu Menglong molesting a child; he was placed on bail on the 10th. At 6:12 a.m. on the 11th, police received a public report, and Yu Menglong fell to his death.

Rumoured names involved in the death case of Yu Menglong

Several fans have taken to social media to let the audience know about the truth and have alleged that certain high-profile people are involved in it. One user wrote, "List of murderers in the Yu Menglong case:

1. Xin Qi (formerly known as Xin Xiaolong/Xin Xiaoxiong, the illegitimate son of one of the country's

leaders)

2. Cai Yijia (son of a Chinese leader, murderer)

3. Fang Li (director, publicly admitted to being sexually assaulted by multiple people as a child)

4. Cheng Qingsong (picture he posted on Weibo on September 10th, with blood on his shoes)

5. Song Yiren (the person who organized this incident)

6. Yuan Ziwen and Yuan Zihao (Beijing University twins, internet celebrities, and Song Yiren's right-hand men)

7. Gao Taiyu (who announced Yu's death on Weibo before the news of his death was made public)

8. Tian Hairong (Xin Qi's aunt, a billionaire widow capitalist who likes to use hidden rules)

9. Jiao Maichi (in the TikTok video he posted on September 10, the crime scene was reflected in his glasses)

10. Fuzi Tea (Xiaohongshu name is Kelly Yuan, a descendant of China's founding leader)

11. Fan Shiqi (the man who tricked Yu into going to a party and then ripped Yu open)

12. Zhou Hao (CEO of a film and television company, a murderous demon)

13. Zhang Jiawei (Jiangsu Zhouge, murderer)

14. Aurora (original name Li Ming, screenwriter)

15. Hu Haiyang (Director, Murderer).

Another user wrote, “He was r4ped, tortured, dragged, and murdered, despite evidence they tryna hush it and claim he fell because he was drunk. He deserves justice. All the evidence is so hard to watch and listen to.”

"This is fucking insane. I am sick and disturbed that multiple people were in on it in torturing, raping, and murdering Yu Menglong. I hope the justice system won't fail him and put those fuckers in jail. I can't imagine how much he suffered in his last days. No one deserves that", wrote the third user.

Yu Menglong's death

Yu Menglong died at the age of 37 on September 11. He died after his reported fall from a residential building in the Chaoyang district, Beijing.