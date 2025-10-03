/British actress-singer Patricia Routledge, best known for Keeping Up Appearances dies at 96, condolences pour in

Katherine Patricia Routledge, best known for her comedy role as Hyacinth Bucket in the popular BBC sitcom Keeping Up Appearances (1990–1995), passed away at the age of 96. Soon after the news of her passing away, condolences and tributes poured in from fans on social media, mourning the demise of the talented artist.

Patricia Routledge's agency confirms death; tributes from fans

Patricia Routledge's agency reportedly told the news agency, “We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of Dame Patricia Routledge, who died peacefully surrounded by love.”

Fans and many from the industry took to social media platforms to express their grief. One of the users, who is a BAFTA member, took to X and wrote, "If there's one thing I can't stand, it's snobbery & one-upmanship. People are trying to pretend they're superior. Makes it so much harder for those of us who really are. Dame Patricia Routledge has died at 96. Beloved actress most adored as Hyacinth Bucket ...pronounced Bouquet!

Another user wrote, "Sad to hear about the death of Tranmere-born actress Dame Patricia Routledge today aged 96...She had been acting for forty years before the role she will always be remembered for came along, that of Hyacinth Bucket in “Keeping Up Appearances” made her a household name".

"Very sad news to hear Patricia Routledge has died at age 96. Always loved her in Keeping Up Appearances and in Victoria Wood's show. She had brilliant comic timing, great facial impressions and just seemed like such a humble lady in public life. RIP", wrote the third user.

All about Patricia Routledge

Routledge made her professional stage debut at the Liverpool Playhouse in 1952 and her West End debut in The Love Doctor in 1959. Making her Broadway debut in How's the World Treating You in 1966, she won the 1968 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her role in Darling of the Day. She received the 1988 Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical for Candide at the Old Vic. Her film appearances include To Sir, with Love (1967) and Don't Raise the Bridge, Lower the River (1968).