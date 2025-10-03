/‘Send me nude pictures’: Akshay Kumar reveals daughter’s online ordeal, urges for cyber awareness

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has called for essential classes on cyber awareness for school children while speaking at a cybersecurity awareness programme in Mumbai. Akshay also shared a disturbing incident that occurred with his daughter, Nitara, recently while she was playing a video game online.

Akshay reveals shocking incident involving daughter Nitara

While speaking at the event, Akshay said, “I want to tell you all a small incident which happened at my house a few months back. My daughter was playing a video game, and there are some video games that allow you to play with others. You are playing with an unknown stranger. While you are playing, sometimes a message comes from there, like how are you and where are you from… Then suddenly a message came, ‘Are you male or female?’ So she replied female. And then there was a message which read, ‘Can you send me nude pictures of yours?’ It was my daughter. She switched off the whole thing, and she went and told my wife.”

Akshay’s speech at the event was shared by the news agency ANI.

Akshay urges for ‘cyber period’ in schools The actor requested the Chief Minister of Maharashtra to introduce weekly ‘cyber periods’ for school children to spread awareness around cybersecurity. The actor requested the Chief Minister of Maharashtra to introduce weekly ‘cyber periods’ for school children to spread awareness around cybersecurity.

"This is how things begin. This is also a part of cybercrime... I would request the Chief Minister that in our Maharashtra state, every week on the seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth standards, there should be a period called cyber period where children should be explained about it. You all know that this crime is becoming bigger than street crime. It is very important to stop this crime."

The actor’s daughter Nitara is 13, while his son, Aarav is 23 years old. Akshay is married to actress Twinkle Khanna.