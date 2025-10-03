/Sandeep Reddy Vanga heaps praises for Rishab Shetty, calls Kantara Chapter 1 a 'masterpiece'

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga has heaped praises on Rishab Shetty and his new film Kantara Chapter 1. Vanga, who has made films like Animal and Kabir Singh in the past, took to X to call Shetty’s film Kantara Chapter 1 a ‘true masterpiece’. Shetty has written and directed the film as well as played the lead role.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga praises Kantara Chapter 1

Praising Rishab and Kantara Chapter 1, Vanga tweeted, "KANTARA Chapter 1 is a true masterpiece. INDIAN cinema has never seen anything like this before. It's a cinematic thunderstorm, raw, divine, and unshakable. Rishab Shetty delivers a true one-man show, crafted and carried single-handedly (folded hands emoji) @shetty_rishab. Special mention to the BGM by @AJANEESHB."

Rishab reacts to Vanga's tweet

The actor-director reacted to Vanga’s post and replied, "Thank you, brother (red heart emoji)."

In a separate tweet, Rishab expressed his emotions upon the film's performance on its opening day. "From struggling to get one evening show in 2016 to 5000 housefull shows in 2025. This journey is nothing but your love, support, and God's grace. Forever grateful to every single person who made this possible," he wrote on X.

The actor also shared a post urging fans not to share clips or record videos while watching the film.