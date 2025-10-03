/Sandeep Reddy Vanga heaps praises for Rishab Shetty, calls Kantara Chapter 1 a 'masterpiece'

Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has praised Rishab Shetty's newly released film Kantara Chapter 1. Vanga took to X to praise the film and called it a masterpiece.
Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga has heaped praises on Rishab Shetty and his new film Kantara Chapter 1. Vanga, who has made films like Animal and Kabir Singh in the past, took to X to call Shetty’s film Kantara Chapter 1 a ‘true masterpiece’. Shetty has written and directed the film as well as played the lead role.
Praising Rishab and Kantara Chapter 1, Vanga tweeted, "KANTARA Chapter 1 is a true masterpiece. INDIAN cinema has never seen anything like this before. It's a cinematic thunderstorm, raw, divine, and unshakable. Rishab Shetty delivers a true one-man show, crafted and carried single-handedly (folded hands emoji) @shetty_rishab. Special mention to the BGM by @AJANEESHB."
The actor-director reacted to Vanga’s post and replied, "Thank you, brother (red heart emoji)."
In a separate tweet, Rishab expressed his emotions upon the film's performance on its opening day. "From struggling to get one evening show in 2016 to 5000 housefull shows in 2025. This journey is nothing but your love, support, and God's grace. Forever grateful to every single person who made this possible," he wrote on X.
The actor also shared a post urging fans not to share clips or record videos while watching the film.
"Dear #Kantara Family and Cinema Lovers, #KantaraChapter1 is as much yours as ours, and your love has made it truly unforgettable. We humbly request that you not share/record videos from the film and not encourage piracy. Let’s keep the magic of Kantara alive in theatres, so everyone can feel it the way it was meant to be. Experience #BlockbusterKantara only in cinemas," he tweeted.