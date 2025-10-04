/Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor’s airport reunion melts hearts; fans speculate possible collaboration

Bollywood fans were in for a nostalgic treat on Saturday morning when ex-couple Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone reunited at the Mumbai airport, sparking an online frenzy. The duo, who once dated and continue to share a strong professional bond, were seen sharing a warm hug before riding off together on an airport buggy, a moment that instantly went viral.

A heartwarming reunion goes viral

A paparazzi video shared by Instant Bollywood captured the surprise encounter. Deepika, dressed in a sleek grey co-ord set featuring a zip-up jacket and pinstriped trousers, looked effortlessly chic as she waited inside the terminal. Moments later, Ranbir, showcasing his signature all-black casual look with a hoodie, joggers, cap, and backpack, arrived at the gate. The two exchanged smiles and a friendly hug before sitting together on the same buggy and driving off.

The brief reunion quickly sent social media into a meltdown, with fans reminiscing about their on-screen chemistry in films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha. Some even wondered if this unexpected airport meeting hinted at a possible new collaboration between the two stars.

Fans can’t stop talking about it

The airport encounter brought back memories of their past relationship, which began during the making of Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008) and ended in 2009. Despite their personal history, both actors have often spoken respectfully about each other and continued to work together in blockbuster films post-breakup.

Adding more intrigue to the moment, Ranveer Singh, Deepika’s husband, was also spotted at the airport shortly after. The actor happily interacted with fans, posing for selfies before heading inside.

Off to Delhi- for a mystery project?

According to reports, Ranbir and Deepika were both headed to Delhi, seemingly for a professional commitment. Upon landing, the two were once again seen greeting each other warmly before leaving in separate cars.

Their camaraderie has left fans buzzing with speculation about a potential upcoming project, especially with reports suggesting Deepika might make a special appearance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, starring Ranbir, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.

What’s next for the stars

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is gearing up for Shah Rukh Khan’s King and Atlee’s upcoming action film AA22 x A6 opposite Allu Arjun. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor has an impressive slate ahead: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, and the sequel to Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Their sweet reunion not only delighted fans but also reminded everyone of the enduring charm and respect that the former couple shares- both on-screen and off-screen.