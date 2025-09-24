/Why did Deepika Padukone quit Kalki 2898 AD sequel after 20 days of shoot?

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone’s sudden exit from the much-awaited sequel of Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi epic, Kalki 2898 AD, has left fans shocked. While the makers officially confirmed her departure, new reports suggest that the actress had already filmed significant portions of the movie before bowing out.

Deepika had filmed nearly 20 days for Kalki 2

According to a report by News18, Deepika Padukone had shot for nearly 20 days for Kalki 2 even while working on the first part of the blockbuster. Director Nag Ashwin himself had earlier hinted in interviews that some portions featuring Deepika were filmed in advance.

A source close to the production revealed that her decision to walk out was triggered by pay negotiations. Reportedly, Deepika sought a fee hike of over 25%, confident that her character SUM-80- who received immense attention in the first instalment, made her role “irreplaceable.”

Management dispute turned sour

The controversy, however, was not just about the hike. Reports suggest that the turning point was how her management handled the negotiations. “Deepika was fully aware of the strong, performance-driven role planned for her. The claim of date clashes doesn’t hold ground, as schedules were already fixed keeping her availability in mind.”

Official statement from Vyjayanthi Movies

On September 18, production house Vyjayanthi Movies confirmed her exit through a dignified note on X. The statement read: “This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like Kalki 2898 AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future projects.”

Back-to-back exits for Deepika

Deepika’s exit from Kalki 2 comes right after she was also dropped from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, another big-ticket project starring Prabhas. Reports suggest her requests for shorter working hours and a hefty paycheck didn’t sit well with the director.

Adding fuel to the fire, Vanga himself took to social media earlier this year, accusing Deepika of indulging in “dirty PR games” and disrespecting his storytelling.

Deepika Reunites with Shah Rukh Khan

Amid the controversies, Deepika Padukone has already shifted her focus to new ventures. The actress recently began shooting for King, her sixth collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan. Sharing a photo on Instagram, she recalled the most important lesson SRK taught her during Om Shanti Om: “The people you make a movie with matter far more than its success.”

What lies ahead

With two major South Indian projects slipping away, fans are eager to see how Deepika reshapes her filmography. Apart from King, she is also expected to star in Atlee’s next alongside Allu Arjun.