/What a fishy bag! Orry flexes Lobster bag worth Rs 6,45,000.00 at Homebound screening

It’s Orry’s Lobster bag, and we’re loving it. Social media influencer Orhan Awatramani is known for his out-of-the-box personality, which has made him one of the most loved figures online. His not-ordinary way of living that includes making videos, going on vacation and buying exorbitant things, makes him one of the internet's viral personalities.

While his wardrobe has always been the talk of the town, one of his quirkiest accessories, recently causing a huge stir, is his lobster bag, which he carried to an event in Mumbai.

Orry’s Lobster bag

Orry knows how to set Instagram trends and stop people from scrolling. His outfits are often unique enough to go viral, but when his outfit isn’t particularly bold, his focus is on accessories to make a statement. In the past, it’s been phone cases, but this time, it’s a lobster bag. Yes, you read that correctly.

The actor attended the screening of his friend Janhvi Kapoor’s film Homebound in Mumbai. For the event, he wore simple dark-brown pants paired with a light-brown tank top. To elevate the look, he accessorised with the lobster bag.

Walking the red carpet, he flaunted the LV bag designed to look like a lobster, complete with tentacles, legs, and pincer claws, a truly one-of-a-kind piece.

What’s the price of This Lobster Bag?

This lobster-shaped bag was unveiled as part of Pharrell Williams’ Fall/Winter 2025 collection for the French luxury house during Paris Fashion Week. The piece that comes with LV's monogram print is being sold at a staggering price of Rs 6,45,000.00.