/Alia Bhatt slays at Milan Fashion Week, shares candid pose with BTS' Jin

Alia Bhatt is in one of her best attires. The actress, who has cemented her place as one of the most admired Bollywood stars in both acting and fashion, has once again impressed the world with a show-stopping look.

Bhatt, who is Gucci’s brand ambassador, attended Milan Fashion Week in a bold ensemble, grabbing the attention of fashion aficionados everywhere.

Alia Bhatt at her best, gothic charm

Kicking off on September 23, a bevvy of stars from across the world came together at the opening of the Spring 2026 Fashion Week, where designer Demna Gvasalia offered a glimpse into his new vision through the premiere of Tiger.

For a night like this, Bhatt channelled her inner Wednesday. Dressed in the luxury brand’s latest La Famiglia collection, she presented a scroll-stopping look.

With bold kohl-rimmed eyes, Alia stunned in a shimmering black faux-fur coat. Beneath the oversized coat, she wore a beige satin dress paired with sheer stockings and black pumps.

On the makeup and accessories front, she carried Gucci’s signature black bag, GG-monogram earrings, and did her honey-brown hair in a sleek and straight way. She kept her makeup dewy, with smudged black kohl eyes adding to the gothic edge, a radiant base with a stroke of highlighter, and the tinted pink lips added more richness to her look. This was unlike her usual style.

Bhatt was appointed as the first Indian global ambassador for Gucci in 2023. Since then, she has been attending several acclaimed international events.

Alia Bhatt's candid shot with BTS' Jin

Since Bhatt has stepped out wearing a black-furry look, she has been on the internet's top trends. Apart from her look, netizens are also going wild over a candid shot of Bhatt with BTS' Jin, which has taken the internet by storm. Although they were not posing together, the two stars, coincidently, ended up in the same frame, and the image has sent K-pop fans in India into a frenzy.