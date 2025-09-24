/Has Aryan Khan not directed The Ba***ds of Bollywood himself? THIS actor spills the truth

Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood is shattering Netflix records. As the show becomes a superhit, many on the internet have questioned whether the star kid actually directed it. Khan, the son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, has made his mark in the film industry as a director. While his father has ruled the screens, he chose a different path and has stayed behind the camera.

The show is directed and co-written by Aryan, who has been garnering a lot of praise for his prolific work. Amid this, actress Anya Singh has defended Khan against the rumours.

What has Anya Singh said in Aryan Khan's defence?

In the seven-episode series, Anya, who plays the role of Sanya, the sharp manager of Aasmaan Singh (played by Lakshya), has slammed the people who are questioning the talent of the star kid.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Singh said that Aryan deserves all the praise he is getting. "I feel people just want an opportunity to bring another person down," he says.

Reacting to the social media chatter, Singh said,''That's why I say he is so deserving of every good thing everyone is saying about him. He has worked really hard on this project. From 7 in the morning to 11 PM, his energy never dropped. You never saw him sigh. He was always smiling and so focussed."

Defending Aryan and his vision, Anya said that instead of having an option to make a team of perfectionist, he chose to work with young talents.

He is a young guy who stuck by his vision. It was very brave of him to do this. He knew there'd be conversations and chatter, but he did not question his vision at any point. I have a lot of respect for how he has stood by his own thoughts," she adds.

Written by Aryan, Bilal Siddiqui and Manav Chauhan, the show revolves around Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya), a newcomer and an outsider, who finds success after his debut film Revolver becomes a huge hit, making him one of the most talked about young stars. With his small team, how Aasmaan gets through this glitzy showbiz world makes the rest of the story.

The show stars Raghav Juyal as Parvaiz, Manoj Pahwa as Avtar, Aasmaan's uncle, Bobby Deol as Ajay Talvar, Sahher Bambba as Karishma and much more.

Aryan Khan's show is fun, but Raghav Juyal makes it unmissable: Aryan Khan, Bilal Siddiqi, and Manav Chauhan present the world of drama that is purely fun and effortless, and packed with juvenile and cheeky punches, silly antics, witty dialogues, and plenty of real-life references that keep you hooked throughout. Add to the parade of cameos, which might feel unnecessary, then again, what’s showbiz without the stars in it, including the Three Khans, right?