/Why is Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela from Gupt trending again? Hint: The Ba***ds of Bollywood

There is a treat for those who grew up in the 90s watching Bollywood films in Aryan Khan’s latest The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The show which premiered on Friday has created quite a lot of stir online, especially two scenes involving two songs from the 1990s. One clip has Raghav Juyal singing Kaho Na Kaho to an embarrassed Emraan Hashmi. The other one comes near the climax and features Bobby Deol and the song Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela from his hit 1997 film Gupt.

The song Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela was originally part of Bobby Deol’s film Gupt. The song has been very effectively included in The Ba***ds of Bollywood. In the web series, Bobby plays Bollywood superstar Ajay Talvar. The song is included in the narrative and picturized on Ajay from his late-90s film, Sailaab.

Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela features twice on the show. Once during a party in the earlier episodes. But its real significance is revealed in the show's climax when it connects Ajay with Mona Singh's character, Neeta. Singh is digitally inserted in the song as a background dancer in the show. The original video from Gupt did not feature Mona.

The song comes at a crucial moment during the show’s climax. It has led to a lot of conversation online. What's more, the original song has now been trending on Instagram and music streaming app Spotify. An old video of the song on YouTube has even garnered as many as 5 million fresh views- four days since the premiere of The Ba***ds of Bollywood on Netflix.

The shocking climax and song’s twist has led to a lot of buzz online. "The meaning of this song has completely changed for me after watching Bads of Bollywood on Netflix," wrote a fan in the comment section. Another added, "I have never seen such an amazing use of old stuff in modern webseries😂. Great work by Son of Shahrukh!!"

Even the official account of Netflix India chimed in with: "aaj yeh gaana achanak se yaad aagaya (Today, I was reminded of this song suddenly)."