/Gauri Khan’s special surprise as Shah Rukh Khan wins his first National Film Award

It is a day of pride and joy for Shah Rukh Khan and his fans across the world. The King of Bollywood has just lifted his first National Film Award, winning the Best Actor honour for his power-packed performance in Atlee’s Jawan (2023). Known globally as one of India’s greatest film icons, Shah Rukh receiving this prestigious recognition marks a historic moment in his 33-year-long career.

At the grand ceremony in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, Shah Rukh turned heads in a black bandhgala suit, stylish sunglasses, and his signature cropped ponytail. Sitting beside him was his long-time friend and co-star Rani Mukerji, who also celebrated her first Best Actor National Award for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Actor Vikrant Massey also joined the milestone list with his award for 12th Fail, making the evening even more special for Indian cinema.

Amidst the flood of congratulations on social media, the most heartfelt celebration came from Gauri Khan. Sharing an elegant picture of her husband, she praised his relentless dedication and journey on screen. She also revealed her personal gift of love — designing a special mantle at home to hold this prestigious award. "What a journey it’s been @iamsrk. Congratulations on winning the National Award!!!

So deserving… It’s a result of your years of hardwork and dedication. Now I’m designing a special mantle for this award," Gauri wrote on social media as she shared a photo of her superstar husband.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Jawan, directed by Atlee with a star-studded cast including Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, and Nayanthara, was one of 2023’s biggest hits. Shah Rukh’s dual roles as vigilante Azad and Indian Army officer Vikram Rathore showcased his versatility, blending high-energy action with important social messages. The film’s massive success helped Shah Rukh finally earn this esteemed national recognition after decades of memorable performances.

This award is not only a personal triumph for Shah Rukh but also a celebration of his lasting impact on Indian cinema. With Gauri’s special surprise at home, this historic moment will be cherished by the King and his family for years to come.