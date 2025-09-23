/71st National Film Awards: Filmmaker Sukumar's daughter Sukriti Veni Bandreddi bags best child artist hounour

Renowned filmmaker Sukumar has a new reason to celebrate, not for his directorial ventures this time, but for his daughter’s remarkable achievement. His 15-year-old daughter, Sukriti Veni Bandreddi, has been honoured with the National Award for Best Child Artist for her heartwarming debut performance in the Telugu film Gandhi Tatha Chettu at the 71st National Film Awards.

A memorable debut

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Sukriti, who stepped into cinema with Gandhi Tatha Chettu, impressed audiences with her natural acting, maturity, and emotional depth. Her portrayal of Gandhi, a 13-year-old girl inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy of non-violence, won hearts across the nation. The character’s journey revolves around protecting her grandfather’s cherished tree through peaceful resistance, making the story both socially relevant and emotionally touching.

The film, directed by Padmavathi Malladi and produced by Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar, and Sesha Sindu Rao under Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings, and Gopi Talkies, released on 24 January 2025. It had earlier premiered at the Minsk International Film Festival (Listapad) and the Jaipur International Film Festival in November 2024, receiving critical acclaim for its message and performances.

Felicitation by Telangana CM

Before the National Film Awards, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy felicitated Sukriti and Sukumar at his Jubilee Hills residence in Hyderabad. The event was attended by Sukumar, his wife Tabitha, producer Yalamanchili Ravishankar, and other dignitaries. The CM congratulated Sukriti on her big win, praised her performance, and encouraged the young talent to continue her artistic journey.

Recognition for the Telugu film industry

Sukriti’s National Award is not just a personal triumph but also a proud moment for the Telugu film industry, as her debut role has drawn national attention to socially conscious cinema. For Sukumar, who is best known for films like Pushpa, it is a moment of immense pride as a father watching his daughter’s talent being celebrated at the highest level. Her film Gandhi Tatha Chettu is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and ETV Win.