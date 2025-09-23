/71st National Film Awards: Shah Rukh Khan bags Best Actor for Jawan after 33 years

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan bagging National Award for Best actor category for his performance in Atlee's film Jawan left everyone in frenzy and celebrated this honour, but a part of section also lamented that wish he could have got it sooner. The prestigious event took place at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. The announcement marked an historic moment for the actor.

Shah Rukh Khan receives National Film Award

On August 1, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced the list of winners for the National Awards 2023, where Bollywood had a strong presence. Shah Rukh Khan, dressed in a crisp black suit received his long-overdue award. He shared it with actor Vikrant Massey, who won for this performance in the drama 12th Fail.

Shah Rukh Khan has won the award for his 2003 movie Jawan. Directed by Atlee, the movie was a huge hit, and Khan played a double role in the movie. Soon after the winners were announced, Khan welcomed the honour with wide arms, although he had an injury. But still, the actor stuck the pose.

All about Jawan

Jawan tells the story of a man who is driven by a personal vendetta to rectify the wrongs in society, while keeping a promise made years ago. He comes up against a monstrous outlaw with no fear, who has caused extreme suffering to many.

Helmed by Atlee, apart from Shah Rukh Khan, it also stars Nayanthara, Ashlesha Thakur, Riddhi Dogra, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone, among others.