/Customs raid actors Dulquer Salmaan and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s homes in Kochi

The Customs and Central Excise Department raided the Kochi residences of actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Dulquer Salmaan on Tuesday. Part of Operation Numkhor, the team investigated allegations of SUVs being smuggled into Kerala from Bhutan. The raids were not limited to the actors alone. Several industrialists and used car dealerships across the state were also raided in connection with the suspected import of premium vehicles.

Dulquer Salmaan and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s homes raided

Raids were conducted at 3030 locations across Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, and Malappuram districts. Actors Dulquer Salmaan and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Kochi residences were also searched during the operation. However, officials were unable to locate the suspected vehicles at both of the actor’s residences.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Why were the raids conducted?

According to the officials, they will seize the vehicles, and notices will be served to those from whom the vehicles are seized and they will be asked to produce the relevant papers of the vehicles. Investigations have revealed that eight types of high-end vehicles were imported into India via Bhutan, with taxes evaded.

The scheme involves first registering the vehicles in Himachal Pradesh before transporting them to various parts of India, with registration numbers often altered to conceal their origin.

Officials emphasised that while the homes of high-profile individuals have drawn attention, the operation is systematic and targets both showrooms and individual importers suspected of tax evasion.

Luxury vehicles, given their high market value, are particularly prone to such illegal practices, making rigorous inspections necessary.

Authorities indicated that the 'Numkhor' operation would continue in multiple phases, focusing on documentation, registration procedures, and transportation routes.