/HAQ teaser released: Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi bring Shah Bano Case alive on screen

The much-awaited teaser of HAQ is finally here, and it has already set the stage for a gripping courtroom drama. Directed by Suparn S Varma, the film stars Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles and is inspired by one of India’s most debated legal battles: the Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum case. Scheduled for release on November 7, 2025, HAQ promises to reignite conversations around faith, justice, and the Uniform Civil Code.

A story rooted in history

HAQ draws inspiration from Jigna Vora’s book Bano: Bharat Ki Beti and revisits the 1985 Supreme Court judgement that gave divorced Muslim women the right to seek maintenance under Section 125 of the Criminal Procedure Code. The real Shah Bano case is said to not only became a milestone in women’s rights in India but also led to a nationwide debate that still resonates today.

In the film, Yami Gautam takes the role of Shazia Bano, a Muslim woman wronged and abandoned by her husband, who refuses to be silenced. Emraan Hashmi plays Abbas, a celebrated lawyer based on Shah Bano’s husband, Ahmad Khan. Their relationship, which begins as a love story, spirals into a legal conflict that becomes a matter of national debate.

Teaser highlights

The teaser opens with glimpses of the couple’s early marriage before cracks begin to show. In a heated exchange, Emraan’s character accuses his wife of defying tradition, while Yami’s Shazia declares, “Hum Shazia Bano hai aur humari ladai sirf ek hi cheez ki rahi hai, Haq.”

From tense confrontations with local clerics to emotional courtroom showdowns, the teaser gives a peek into a story that is both personal and political. The Supreme Court poster has a tagline, “Kaun dilaega haq, kaum ya kanoon?” (Who will deliver justice, community or law?).

Beyond a personal dispute

According to the makers, HAQ is not just a story of one woman’s fight but a cinematic reflection on larger issues, equal access to justice, the clash between personal religious laws and secular principles, and the unresolved question of the Uniform Civil Code under Article 44 of the Constitution.

The film also features stellar performances by Sheeba Chaddha, Danish Hussain, and Aseem Hattangady, who bring depth to this intense legal drama.

Directed by a master of courtroom dramas

Suparn S Varma, best known for Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai and his work on The Family Man, brings his expertise to HAQ. Produced by Junglee Pictures in collaboration with Insomnia Films and Baweja Studios, the film promises to be a thought-provoking combination of emotional storytelling and socio-political commentary.

Release date

Mark your calendars as HAQ hits theatres on November 7, 2025. With Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi coming together for the first time, this courtroom drama is expected to be one of the most powerful films of the year.