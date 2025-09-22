/NHRC seeks FIR against Ranbir Kapoor over cameo in Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has asked the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Mumbai Police to take action against actor Ranbir Kapoor after a complaint was filed over his cameo in Aryan Khan’s Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

The controversy origins from Episode 7 of the series, where Ranbir makes a brief appearance in a scene inside Karan Johar’s office. During the sequence, he is seen casually using a vape, which the complainant alleges violates the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019. The act bans not only the use but also the promotion of e-cigarettes in any form.



Also Read: Akshay Kumar credits THIS famous actor for his marriage with Twinkle Khanna

Add WION as a Preferred Source

NHRC raises alarm over portrayal

According to ANI, the NHRC has written to both the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and the Mumbai Police Commissioner, demanding an action taken report. The commission has also recommended registering an FIR against Ranbir Kapoor, the show’s producers, and Netflix for “misleading the youth and glamorising a banned substance.”

Also Read: Salman Khan injured during Battle of Galwan Shoot in Ladakh

The NHRC’s letter stated that the depiction amounts to a violation of Sections 4 and 7 of the Act, which prohibit the use and promotion of e-cigarettes and hold individuals and companies accountable for advertising them.

What happens in the controversial scene?

In the episode titled Picture Ka Title Hoga…, Ranbir Kapoor enters Johar’s office for a lighthearted exchange. When Johar introduces him to Sanya, a talent manager, Kapoor jokingly extends his hand to her, only to clarify that he was actually asking for the vape she was holding. He takes a puff before offering her a job as his manager, which she politely declines. The short scene ends with Kapoor returning the vape and leaving.

While the cameo lasts only a few minutes, the NHRC believes the act of vaping without a statutory health warning could set a harmful precedent, particularly for young viewers.

Aryan Khan’s directorial debut faces scrutiny

The Ba***ds of Bollywood, directed and co-written by Aryan Khan, premiered on Netflix on September 18. The satirical drama features Lakshya Lalwani, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, and Anya Singh in lead roles, along with several high-profile cameos including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan, and Rajkummar Rao.

Despite receiving praise for its bold storytelling and irreverent take on the film industry, the series now finds itself in legal trouble. With the NHRC’s intervention, both Netflix and the creators may have to defend their creative choices in court. As of now, neither Ranbir Kapoor nor Netflix has issued a public statement on the matter.