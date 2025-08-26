/‘Not content, it’s a violation’: Alia Bhatt condemns filming of her and Ranbir Kapoor’s new home

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s new house in Mumbai has been in the making for some time now. The couple who are at present living in a rented accommodation in suburban Mumbai, have often been seen visiting the under-construction site, checking on updates from the builders. Now, a recent video alleging it to be the completed version of their new home has been doing the rounds on the internet. Reports have suggested that the couple will be moving to their new home soon, but a viral video gives an aerial view of the top floors of the house. Now, Alia Bhatt has condemned those who shot the video and made it viral on social media. Bhatt, in a polite but stern tone, has called out those who have shared the video and stated that it is an ‘invasion of privacy’.

What did Alia Bhatt post

On Tuesday evening, Alia took to Instagram to share a post on the viral video, asking the media to take it down from their respective pages. The actress acknowledged that space is a crunch in Mumbai, and sometimes the neighbour’s home is the view from one’s window at home.

She wrote,” I understand that in a city like Mumbai, space is limited-sometimes the view from your window is another person’s home. But that does not give anyone the right to film private residences and push those videos online. A video of our home- still under construction- has been recorded and circulated by multiple publications without our knowledge or consent. “

“This is a clear invasion of privacy, “ Alia continued and added a security concern. “ Filming or photographing someone’s personal space without permission is not 'content' – it’s a violation. It should never be normalized.”

The actress requested fans not to share the video further and added, “ Think about it: would you tolerate videos of the inside of your home being shared publicly, without you knowing? None of us would."

“So here’s a humble request- if you come across such content online, please don’t forward it or share it further. And to our friends in the media who have carried these images and videos: I urge you to take them down immediately. Thank you”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's new home is ready to move in?

The six-storey bungalow is reportedly worth Rs 250 crore (Rs 2.5 billion), and is a prime luxury address in Mumbai. The home holds special significance for the couple as it has been part of the Kapoor family's history. Originally home to Ranbir’s grandparents, Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor, it was reportedly passed down to his parents, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, in 1980. Reports state that the couple will ring in Diwali in October in their new home; however, the construction work is still not over yet.