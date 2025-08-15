/War 2 post-credit scene featuring Bobby Deol leaks online, makes way for Alpha in YRF’s spyverse

War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in the lead, released on August 14. The film is part of YRF’s Spyverse, which also includes titles like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai,and Pathaan. While the makers have urged fans and viewers to avoid spoilers around War 2, the film’s post-credit scene has already leaked online. The scene features Bobby Deol and gives a hint at Alpha, the next movie in the Spyverse.

*This story has spoilers

War 2 post-credits scene

Bobby Deol features in a surprise cameo in the post-credit scene in War 2. Deol’s character is seen stamping the logo of a covert agency onto the hand of a young girl and teasing fans upcoming thriller Alpha. Fans are now speculating that the young girl featured in the scene plays the young Alia Bhatt in the film. Alpha also co-stars Sharvari.

According to reports, Bobby will portray the primary antagonist in Alpha, adding weight to fan theories that he may be the one who trains Alia’s character, only for them to become adversaries later.

The scene has piqued curiosity among fans for Alpha, which will expand the YRF Spy Universe in thrilling new directions.

About War 2

War 2, the latest entry in YRF’s Spy Universe, stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani in a high-octane action thriller. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is a sequel to the 2019 film War, which also starred Hrithik. The film opened to mixed reviews from critics and minted over Rs 52.50 crore in its first day of release. Despite divided opinions, War 2 is expected to be a major crowd-puller this Independence Day.

WION’s Review of War 2

Shomini Sen of WION felt War 2 was a missed opportunity. “War 2suffers mostly because the film doesn't deliver anything new. We know the story, we can guess or sense the twists. While the first half is thrilling and takes a lot of effort to present the two heroes gloriously on screen, the second half meanders through a very poor storyline.

In an attempt to keep it engaging, Chopra throws in too many twists and even a side story of long lost friends getting reunited again- but this one is working for the country and others against it.”