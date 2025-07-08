/If the Smurfs went Bollywood: Imagining dream cast featuring Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and more

Would you watch this Smurf Indian remake, and who would be the Indian actors, whom you would like to watch? Smurfs is coming to theatres near you on July 18 in English and Hindi!
Imagine the tiny blue world of Smurfs getting a full desi makeover! If The Smurfs got an Indian makeover, who would step into those tiny blue shoes? We reimagined the cast with our favourite stars and the lineup is total Smurf-fire!
Sweet, sassy and full of heart - Smurfette needs a voice that can sparkle! Alia’s bubbly energy and expressive tone would bring the perfect mix of charm and confidence to everyone’s favourite Smurf girl.
Vanity’s obsession with his looks needs a fabulous voice and KJo delivers. With flair, wit and a little sass, Karan’s voice would be a total mirror match for Vanity Smurf.
Who better to lead the Smurfs than Big B? His legendary voice would add wisdom, warmth and weight to Papa Smurf, making every word feel important and every spell a little more magical.
Smart, slightly annoying but oddly lovable - that’s Brainy! Rajkummar’s sharp voice and comic timing would make Brainy sound like the know-it-all we can’t help but root for.
Strong, dependable and secretly soft - Hefty needs a voice that can flex and comfort. John’s deep tone is perfect to capture Hefty’s big heart.
The villain with not-so-evil vibes. Pankaj Tripathi’s calm, quirky tone would turn Gargamel into the kind of funny friend you lowkey love. Mischief never sounded so delightful!