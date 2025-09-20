/Are Saiyaara couple Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda dating? Here's what report says

Are Saiyaara couple Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda dating? Rumours about the lead pair’s off-screen romance have been doing the rounds for months now, and it seems like they might actually be true. Directed by Mohit Suri, the love drama has turned out to be one of the surprise superhits of 2025.

Are Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda dating?

Ahaan and Aneet, the newcomers, made a blockbuster debut with the love saga Saiyaara, which took the entire country by storm, especially among teenagers. Although the film received mixed reviews from critics, it went on to become a massive hit.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Months after its release, the Saiyaara couple are still in the news, but this time for a different reason. It is being said that Ahaan and Aneet are indeed a couple in real life. Their bond is believed to have blossomed during the filming of Suri’s movie.

Speculations about their romance now appear to be true. A close source to producer Aditya Chopra has spilt some details about the new love story in town.

A source told Deccan Chronicle that Ahaan and Aneet are, in fact, secretly dating and are in a committed relationship. “Theirs is one of the most beautiful love stories in the entertainment industry. It happened organically while they were shooting together for Saiyaara. She was innocent and vulnerable. He looked after her during the shooting. They drew close as they worked. Eventually, friendship turned into a deep love. Aneet and Ahaan are in a committed relationship”, reads the report.

Their chemistry, both in the film and in pictures, certainly suggests that Ahaan and Aneet are more than just co-stars.

More about Saiyaara