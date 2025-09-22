/Akshay Kumar credits THIS famous Actor for his marriage with Twinkle Khanna

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has opened up about his marriage to Twinkle Khanna, sharing a quirky connection that links their wedding to none other than Aamir Khan. Speaking on Aap Ki Adalat, the actor recalled how one condition set by Twinkle paved the way for their relationship to turn into a lifelong bond.

What's the story?

Akshay revealed that back in the late 1990s, when he proposed to Twinkle, she was unsure about settling down. At that time, her film Mela with Aamir Khan was about to be released, and everyone believed it would be a blockbuster. “When Mela was about to release, I asked her to marry me. But she said she would only agree if the film didn’t work. Everyone thought it would be a huge hit because it had Aamir Khan and was directed by Dharmesh Darshan,” recalled Akshay.

Destiny, however, had other plans. Mela flopped at the box office, and true to her word, Twinkle married Akshay. “Sorry Aamir sahab, your film didn’t work, but I got married because of you,” the actor quipped, crediting Aamir unknowingly for his happily-ever-after.

The wedding itself was an intimate affair. Both were busy shooting until the evening of their big day. “By 6 pm we wrapped up our shoots and got married on the terrace of a friend’s house. It was a simple ceremony,” said Akshay.

Twinkle’s unfiltered nature

Akshay also shared anecdotes about Twinkle’s candid personality. He recalled how, during the early days of their marriage, she bluntly told one of his film producers after a trial show that the movie was “a sh**t film.” “My wife has no filter. She speaks her mind. When I told her to be diplomatic, she replied, ‘I call a spade a spade,’” laughed Akshay.

Interestingly, Twinkle recently revealed that Akshay has a funny codeword for her when she talks too much, “chashma pehen lo” (put on your glasses).

Akshay and Twinkle's love story

Despite their contrasting personalities, Akshay believes their relationship thrives because of a few strong similarities. “She thinks left, and I think right. But we both love sleeping and waking up early. Neither of us likes parties. We enjoy watching films together. Those 20% similarities are so strong that they make up for the 80% differences,” he said.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2001, are now parents to Aarav and Nitara. Twinkle, daughter of late superstar Rajesh Khanna and veteran actress Dimple Kapadia, left acting behind after marriage to focus on writing and other ventures. Meanwhile, Akshay continues to dominate the big screen and will next be seen in Priyadarshan’s upcoming horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla.