Priyadarshan on Hera Pheri 3, says 'Paresh Rawal never had issues with Akshay Kumar'

Paresh Rawal’s fallout from Hera Pheri 3 shocked fans and movie buffs to their core, with many fearing they might never see the iconic trio of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal as Raju, Shyam, and Baburao again.

Hera Pheri is one of the most-loved comedy franchises in Indian cinema. After much anticipation, the third instalment is finally in the making. However, during its development, Paresh Rawal reportedly had a fallout with the team, leading him to briefly step away from the project. Thankfully, after a short spat with the makers and Akshay Kumar, he returned to the film.

Director Priyadarshan, who is helming the project, recently spoke about the film, the much-publicised feud, and what it means for him to direct the third part of this beloved franchise.

Priyadarshan on Paresh Rawal leaving the project and more.

In a chat with Pinkvilla, Priyadarshan, who also directed the first two parts, clarified that neither he nor Akshay Kumar had any issues with Rawal.

Explaining the situation, the director said, “Me and Paresh never had an issue. Even to the best of my knowledge, Akshay and Paresh never had any issues. There are some other forces, bad forces, who were pressurising Paresh, and Paresh is a guy…it's like you know people who are afraid that I'm sick and hyper about it, he has another problem. So, he is afraid, but at the same time, our relationship has never been affected.''

Hinting that bad forces created a lot of issues in the problems, the director shared,''Akshay told me that, ‘Prince sir, if it happens, let it happen. Otherwise, let's forget it.' That's all. If it happens in a very good way. There are other bad forces which created a lot of issues. It is not worth talking about them, so I am not talking. Let's hope for the best all through our life. It is filmmaking, you have enemies, friends, fans, critics, so many things in this world. How I survived 40 years, I still don't know.”

During the chat, the director also said how he doen't want to tamper with the legacy of the movie.

Speaking on the podcast, the director said, “I cannot tell if I am doing the third part, unless and until I can crack a film which has to do justice to the first installment. The first part was born, but the third one shouldn’t let it die. If I am doing the film, I have to make sure that it is tolerable for people who watched the first part.”



All about Paresh Rawal's controversial exit

Paresh Rawal's shocking exit from the movie Hera Pheri left everyone in a state of shock. It has been said that Rawal had disagreements over the script.