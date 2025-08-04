/G2: Makers of Emraan Hashmi, Wamiqa Gabbi and Adivi Sesh starrer unveil new look, release date set

Telugu spy thriller G2, sequel to 2018 film Goodachari, is one of the most anticipated films. The film will see Adivi Sesh reprising his role as Agent Gopi, alongside Emraan Hashmi and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles. Much to the excitement of fans, the makers unveiled the first look of the trio and announced the release date of the film.

When will G2 release? Netizens' reaction to G2 stars' first look

With a new mission, a new scope, and a large scale, the makers of the film have released a series of posters that highlight various aspects of the story. A new poster featuring Wamiqa has been unveiled by the makers, showcasing her in a powerful and enigmatic pose alongside Adivi Sesh, and with this powerhouse cast, G2 is shaping up to be a true pan-India spectacle.

While Emraan Hashmi and Adivi Sesh's poster has made fans excited and eager to wait for the film to release on big screens soon. Emraan Hashmi also shared the same post and wrote in the caption along with the release date, "This is my most challenging and action-packed role. Can't wait for you all to see it next summer. #G2 WORLDWIDE RELEASE ON MAY 1st, 2026."

All about the upcoming film G2

Produced by T G Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal under People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts, and AK Entertainments, G2 is gearing up to be a pan-Indian extravaganza, releasing in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.