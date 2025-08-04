/Telugu film industry comes to a complete halt after TFEF calls for strike, here's why

Telugu Film Federation Workers Union has made a decision of calling a strike that is going to affect everyone. The decision has brought everyone's attention as several big-budget films shooting, including Mahesh Babu starrer SSMB29, have come to a halt. Reportedly, the Federation is in talks with the Film Chamber of Commerce and Producers' Council for a quick solution so that it doesn't affect the filming of several movies and web series.

Why have the Telugu film workers called in for a strike?

Due to the increase in the cost of living, etc., members of the Telugu Film Workers' Union have held several meetings with producers to increase their salaries.

The producers are saying that they will think about this every time they meet. In this regard, the Telugu Film Workers' Union has taken a serious decision. The Telugu Film Workers' Union has made it clear that they will participate in the shooting after the salary hike. This decision was announced after the workers' union meeting held on Sunday.

How much have producers offered?

According to reports, the Telugu Film Producers Council and the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce reportedly offered a 5% wage hike, but the Federation immediately rejected it.

However, it is learnt that discussions have been going on between the Film Board and the Film Workers Union regarding the salaries of the workers for the past few days. But there is no clarity on this till now. The union leaders have demanded a 30 percent increase in their salaries.