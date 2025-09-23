/Assamese singer Zubeen Garg's last rites: Fans gather at crematorium Kamarkuchi NC village | Watch

Zubeen Garg's tragic death in Singapore at the age of 52 has sent shockwaves across the country. The Assamese who gained recognition after delivering a hit track titled Ya Ali from the film Gangster, breathed his last while scuba diving in the sea. After three days of mourning, followed by a second autopsy, it has now been taken to Kamarkuchi in Sonapur on the outskirts of Guwahati.

Last rites of Zubeen Garg, fans gather for the last time

Zubeen Garg's cremation will take place at the newly arranged cremation ground at Kamarkuchi in Sonapur on the outskirts of Guwahati. Thousands of fans have gathered at the site since last night to pay their final respects.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

As shared by ANI, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma too reached the crematorium in Kamarkuchi NC village to attend the last rites of singer Zubeen Garg.

Before the cremation, the singer's pet dogs were brought by his family on Monday to bid farewell to him. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma took to his X handle and shared a video. Along with the clip, the caption read, “It is often said that dogs are a man's best friend and if dogs love you, you are a great man- well for Iko, Diya, Rambo & Maya, Zubeen was their family and today as they bid a final farewell, they must have felt the same emotions which we are feeling now- Heartbroken”.

Why was second autopsy of Zubeen Garg conducted?

The first autopsy was conducted in Singapore. As per reports, the post mortem took place at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday in the presence of a team of expert doctors from AIIMS. The autopsy was conducted at 7:30 am and then the it was later taken to Sarusajai Stadium. Around 10:00 am the singer's remains were taken to the cremation ground at Kamarkuchi NC Village in Sonapur, as per the Assam CM.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "It (second post mortem) is not a demand from the public but from certain sections and we have decided to conduct it with his wife's consent. We do not want to create any controvery over Zubeen".

Also Read: When Zubeen Garg confessed that his biggest songs were made when he was drunk