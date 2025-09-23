/71st National Film Awards: Rani Mukerji honoured as Best Actress for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji has finally received her first National Film Award in a career spanning three decades. The 71st National Film Awards, announced earlier this year, honoured Rani as Best Actress for her remarkable performance in the 2023 legal drama Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. The prestigious ceremony took place at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi and Rani attended the event wearing a gorgeous brown saree with a golden embroidered border.

The announcement, made in August, marked a historic moment in her journey as an actor. Rani expressed her gratitude in a heartfelt statement, calling the recognition both “overwhelming and deeply personal.”

A 30-year wait ends in triumph

Rani, who began her career in the mid-90s, said that receiving the National Award after three decades was nothing short of special. “I’m overwhelmed to have won the National Award for my performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Incidentally, this is the first ever National Award in my 30-year career,” she shared.

She thanked the National Award jury for recognising her role in a film that resonated with audiences worldwide. “For me, this award is also a validation of my dedication to my craft and my passion for cinema,” she added.

A tribute to mothers everywhere

The actress dedicated the honour to mothers, drawing parallels between her own experiences and the story she portrayed onscreen. “I dedicate my National Award to all the incredible mothers of this world. The film highlighted the resilience of a mother’s love, something I understood even more deeply after becoming one myself. A mother’s strength can move mountains,” Rani said.

Sharing the glory with her team

Acknowledging the collective effort behind the success of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, Rani credited her producers Nikkhil Advani, Monisha Advani, and Madhu Bhojwani, along with director Ashima Chibber, and the entire cast and crew. “This film was a celebration of motherhood, and I share this moment with every member of my team,” she noted.

About the film

Directed by Ashima Chibber, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is inspired by the real-life case of an Indian mother whose children were taken away by Norwegian child welfare services in 2011. Rani’s emotional performance as a mother fighting a foreign legal system earned her widespread critical acclaim and now, the industry’s highest honour.

A star-studded awards line-up

The 71st National Film Awards ceremony honoured cinematic excellence from films released in 2023. Alongside Rani, Shah Rukh Khan (Jawan) and Vikrant Massey (12th Fail) are being celebrated with their first National Awards for Best Actor. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal will be conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest recognition in Indian cinema.

Filmmaker Sudipto Sen bagged Best Director and Best Cinematography for The Kerala Story, while Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani won Best Popular Film. In music, Shilpa Rao took home Best Female Playback Singer for Chaleya from Jawan, while Baby’s Premisathunna earned Best Male Playback Singer.