/Kamal Haasan was in love with Aparna Sen, named Rani Mukerji after her in Hey Ram, reveals Shruti Haasan

Kamal Haasan’s iconic film Hey Ram (2000) has apparently got an Aparna Sen connection to it. The film was made simultaneously in Tamil and Hindi, and featured Rani Mukerji as Kamal Haasan’s Bengali wife. The character was reportedly named after the veteran Bengali actress and filmmaker Aparna Sen- a fact that was revealed recently by Kamal Haasan’s daughter, actress Shruti Haasan. While promoting her recently released film Coolie, Shurti Haasan revealed to Sathyaraj that her father had even learnt Bengali to impress Aparna Sen.

Kamal Haasan learnt Bengali for Aparna Sen

Shruti and Sathyaraj were discussing Kamal’s dedication to his craft when it came up that he learnt Bengali work in Hey Ram. Sathyaraj also pointed out that, like her father, Shruti knew multiple languages. In response, Shruti stated that Kamal took up learning the language out of admiration for Aparna.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

She said, “No, no. Do you know why he learnt Bengali? Because at that time, he was in love with Aparna Sen. He learnt Bengali to impress her, he did not learn it for films,” with a chuckle. Delving more, Shruti also mentioned that Kamal was so enamoured by her, he even named Rani after her in Hey Ram. “Even in Hey Ram, Rani Mukerji is named Aparna after her,” added Shruti.

About Aparna Sen

Aparna Sen is considered a stalwart in Bengali cinema. She is an actor, director, and writer known for her work mostly in Bengali cinema. She was launched by ace filmmaker Satyajit Ray in the 1961 film Teen Kanya. She has nine National Film Awards to her credit. She is well-known for acting in films like Basanta Bilap (1973) and Memsaheb (1972), and directing 36 Chowringhee Lane (1981) and Goynar Baksho (2013). Her daughter Konkona Sen Sharma, is also a well-known actress. The mother-daughter duo worked together in Mr& Mrs Iyer.

About Hey Ram

Hey Ram was written, directed, produced, and starred Kamal Haasan along with Shah Rukh Khan, Rani, Hema Malini, Vasundhara Das, Naseeruddin Sha,h and others. The film was controversial for its depiction of Gandhi and the events surrounding his death.

Kamal was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life, which was released earlier this year.