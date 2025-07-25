/Kamal Haasan takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Tamil, marks Parliament debut

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan made his parliamentary debut as he took oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha. Haasan delivered his oath in Tamil, receiving enthusiastic desk thumps from fellow Parliamentarians. This marks his first time in a national legislative role, a major step forward in his political journey. His nomination was backed by Tamil Nadu’s ruling DMK-led alliance in return for MNM’s support during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Kamal Haasan on his parliamentary debut

Speaking to ANI, Haasan said, “I am very proud and honoured.” He had filed his nomination on 6 June at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat, joined by Chief Minister MK Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. Haasan, along with five others, was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu.

Mixed fortunes on the film front

Haasan’s most recent film, the crime drama Thug Life, saw him reunite with veteran director Mani Ratnam. Despite the high-profile collaboration, the film received mixed reviews and underperformed at the box office, grossing just ₹97 crore ($11.21 million) against a hefty ₹300 crore ($34.6 million) budget. The film was also mired in controversy in Karnataka due to Haasan’s remarks about the Kannada language, which resulted in it not being released in the state.

Big projects lined up

Next, Haasan is set to appear in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, the 2024 sci-fi blockbuster starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Haasan himself. The film was one of the year's biggest hits, earning ₹1200 crore ($138 million) worldwide. Around 60 per cent of the sequel has already been shot, with the remaining scenes scheduled for filming later this year.

He will also reprise his dual roles as Veerasekaran Senapathy and Veerasekaran Balram in Indian 3, which will be a direct sequel to Indian 2.

