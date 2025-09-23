The 71st National Awards are happening on September 23, 2025. The award function holds significance in every individual's life, to get honored for their hard work and the efforts they have put into their movies. The event has become the most-talked-about topic among everybody, and people eagerly wait for the day to come and see who will be glorified with which award. The only question that will arise in everybody's minds is where they can see the award, what time, and where it will happen. Let's check that out.

71st National Film Award: When and Where to Watch

The National Awards will be at 4 PM IST at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. The award function is set to be broadcast live on DD News Channel from 3 PM. It will cover all the prestigious people who will get nobbled for their extreme work. The audience in India and abroad can also watch it on the DD News Channel's YouTube account.

Let's just sit and wait for the ceremony to get started, and keep guessing who will be honored with which award.

All about 71st National Awards

The National Awards represent a big achievement in society. The nation is celebrating its 71st National Award function on September 23, 2025. Respectable President of India, Droupadi Murmu, will present the awards to the people. The event plays an important role because it serves as the most acclaimed tribute to the individuals who have made their mark in their field of work. The function aims to announce and motivate the excellence and the achievements by giving the badge and a Sanad (certificate) signed by the President.

We have the list of the winners announced on the evening of August 1. Vidhu Vinod Chopra's highly esteemed 12th Fail has bagged the Best Feature Film, along with Vikrant Massey as the Best Actor Award, sharing it with Shah Rukh Khan for his amazing performance in the movie Jawan.