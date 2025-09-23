/HYBE officially launches its Indian subsidiary, aims to lead path for Indian music on global level



Global powerhouse entertainment company, which backs one of the sensational K-pop boy groups BTS, has officially launched its subsidiary in India. This will be the fifth time the company has established overseas. The opening has definitely brought excitement amongst the fans.

Where did HYBE open its subsidiary in India?

As per a report of Chosun, HYBE announced on September 23 that it has established a local subsidiary, HYBE India, in Mumbai this month. This will be the fifth time after HYBE Japan, HYBE America, HYBE Latin America, and HYBE China.

Reportedly, HYBE stated, "Mumbai, India, is a cultural and entertainment hub that concentrates the Bollywood film industry, modern art, and various performing arts. The establishment of the Indian subsidiary is part of our multi-home, multi-genre strategy, which aims to lead local markets by developing businesses tailored to each region's culture and characteristics". HYBE India's mission is "WHERE VOICES OF INDIA BECOME GLOBAL STORIES."

All about HYBE

Operates as a record label, talent agency, music production company, event management and concert production company, and music publishing house. It is a South Korean multinational entertainment company established in 2005 by Bang Si-hyuk as Big Hit Entertainment Co., Ltd.

Big Hit announced its rebranding into an entertainment lifestyle platform company under the name Hybe in March 2021. The company relocated to its new headquarters in the Yongsan Trade Center in Yongsan District on March 22, 2021, and the rebrand went into effect on March 31.