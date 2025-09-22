/Yu Menglong death: Fans of Chinese actor allege abuse, demand investigation

The untimely death of Renowned Chinese actor Yu Menglong, best known for his roles in C-dramas including The Legend of White Snake and Unstoppable Youth among others, has shocked fans and colleagues in the industry. With many speculations revolving around his death, fans are now alleging that his death might not be a coincidence and looks more like suicide. Many are even demanding unbiased investigation into his death.

Fans' allegations of Yu Menglong's death not being suicide

Yu Menglong's death has become a topic of discussion on social media and many are accusing the authorities of botche up investigation. Several videos of CCTV footage and pictures are doing the rounds on the internet in which a man thought to be Yu Menglong was seen breaking free from a murder attempt. He is also seen walking across a parking lot when someone grabs him and hits him multiple times.

While in several other videos and pictures, it can bee seen the window of his apartment and is being speculated that he might have been thrown off from the building.

One user wrote, "#YuMenglong...He didn't kill himself. It was a homicide! In China, the truth has been covered up! I hope international friends pay attention to it! This is a life! Whoever he is. We need the truth. Pray for the whole nation to speak up for him! Good things happen to good people".

“Please help Yu Menglong! He suffered illegal sexual abuse in China and tragically died. The gov’t is silencing the truth, leaving his family voiceless. This shocking case needs urgent international attention. #HumanRights @amnesty @hrw @UNHumanRights", wrote the third user.

What do we know about Yu Menglong's death case?

\Yu Menglong aka Alan Yu, died at the age of 37 on September 11. The management confirmed his death, said, "With unbearable sorrow, we announce that our beloved Menglong fell to his death on September 11. Police have ruled out any criminality. We hope he rests in peace and his loved ones remain strong". He died after his reported fall from a residential building in the Chaoyang district, Beijing.