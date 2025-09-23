/Jimmy Kimmel suspension: Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks and other 400 celebs sign ACLU letter to defend free of speech



ABC's decision to pull the plug on Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show a few days back over the host's remarks on Charlie Kirk, an ally of US President Donald Trump, has caused quite an uproar with several debates and discussions about whether the show will be back or not. Many have scrutinised the decision, alleging that free speech is being curbed in the country, while many supported the decision to suspend. But, in a major update, reports of hundreds of Hollywood celebrities have come forward and signed an open letter of the ACLU defending the freedom of speech.

Hollywood celebrities condemn suspension of Jimmy Kimmel

According to reports, Hollywood celebrities have signed an open letter by the ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union) supporting free speech and condemning suspension of Jimmy Kimmel.

The letter states, "We the people must never accept government threats to our freedom of speech. Efforts by leaders to pressure artists, journalists, and companies with retaliation for their speech strike at the heart of what it means to live in a free country." The message in the letter also mentions calling on all Americans to fight to defend the right to speak freely.

Hollywood celebrities who have signed the letter are Jason Bateman, Jennifer Aniston, Robert De Niro, Jane Fonda, Selena Gomez, Tom Hanks, Olivia Rodrigo, Ben Stiller, Jamie Lee Curtis, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Michael Keaton, Regina King, Diego Luna, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Natalie Portman, Maya Rudolph, Martin Short, and Kerry Washington.

Reportedly, Anthony D.Romero, executive director of the ACLU, who has organised the letter, said, "We now find ourselves in a modern McCarthy era, facing exactly the type of heavy-handed government censorship our Constitution rightfully forbids".

More of the Hollywood industry condemning the obstruction of free speech

Hollywood star Pedro Pascal, best known for his roles in Materialists, The Mandalorian, and The Fantastic Four reboot, too, signed the letter and shared it on his official Instagram handle. He wrote, "Standing with you @jimmykimmellive. Defend#FreeSpeech. Defend #Democracy".

Actress Angeline Jolie, during a press conference at the San Sebastian International Film Festival on Sunday, spoke about her concern regarding the state of free speech in the United States, declaring she no longer recognizes her own country.

Jimmy Kimmel is one of the renowned hosts and executive producers of Jimmy Kimmel Live! He has also produced several other TV shows that include Crank Yankers, Sports Show with Norm Macdonald, and The Andy Milonakis Show.