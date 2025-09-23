/71st National Film Awards: Bollywood dominates the ceremony, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Vikrant Massey earn top acting honours

The 71st National Film Awards ceremony took place atVigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Tuesday afternoon, and Bollywood dominated major categories this year. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan won his first National Film Award for his performance in Atlee’s Jawan. Khan shared the best actor award with Vikrant Massey, who won for his performance in 12th Fail, which also won the Best Film Award. Both actors received the honour from the President of Indian, Draupadi Murmu.

As the actors went up on stage to receive the awards, the audience cheered loudly.

Rani Mukerji also won her first National Award on Tuesday. Mukerji took home the Best Actress award for her heartbreaking portrayal of a mother fighting the Norwegian government to reunite with her children. Mukerji, dressed in a beautiful brown saree, looked stunning as she went up on stage to receive the award.

Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor, the two big Bollywood producers, each took home awards on Tuesday. Johar won the Best Film for Wholesome Entertainment Award for his film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. At the same time, Ekta Kapoor and Guneet Monga’s co-production Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery took home the Best Hindi Film award. Meghna Gulzar took home multiple awards for her film Sam Bahadur, which starred Vicky Kaushal in the lead.

2023’s most talked-about film, Animal, also won multiple technical awards. Sudipto Sen won the Best Director award for the film The Kerala Story.

Telugu film Hanu-Man won awards in Action and VFX.

Veteran actor Mohanlal was awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, which is considered India’s highest honour for films. Mohanlal is the youngest recipient of the award, which is typically given to artists for their lifetime contribution to cinema.

Another stalwart of Malayalam films, actress Oorvasi was awarded the Best Supporting Actress award for her performance in Ullozhukku. The veteran actress shared the award with Gujarati actress Janaki Bodiwala.

National Film Awards is considered the most prestigious awards in the country, which honour the best of cinema from across regions and languages.