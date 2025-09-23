/71st National Film Awards: Vikrant Massey wins Best Actor for 12th Fail

Vikrant Massey has officially etched his name in the history of Indian cinema by winning the National Award for Best Actor for his remarkable performance in 12th Fail. Known for his consistent craft and deeply authentic performances, Vikrant has firmly established himself as the best actor of this generation. In 12th Fail, he portrayed Manoj Kumar Sharma, a man who overcame extraordinary odds to become an IPS officer, delivering a performance that was both deeply empathetic and powerfully inspiring.

The win is being hailed as one of the most deserving recognitions of the year. With 12th Fail, Vikrant delivered a performance that was both deeply empathetic and powerfully inspiring, making the audience feel every triumph and struggle of Sharma’s journey. His nuanced acting, rooted in sincerity and realism, elevated the film and cemented his status as one of the finest and best actors of this generation.

Vikrant shared the award with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan who won the award for his performance in Jawan.

For Vikrant, the National Award is not just a personal achievement but also a tribute to the story he helped bring alive. 12th Fail was more than a film; it became a movement, resonating with countless students, dreamers, and ordinary people who saw themselves in Sharma’s relentless pursuit of success despite failure.

Industry peers, filmmakers, and fans alike have celebrated the recognition, noting that Vikrant’s win underscores the value of honest storytelling and committed performances. His journey from television to being a National Award-winning actor is a story of perseverance in itself, much like the characters he so often portrays.

After receiving widespread acclaim for his performance in 12th Fail Vikrant he is now gearing up for White, a much-anticipated historical drama biopic in which he portrays spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.